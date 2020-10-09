







WESTERNPORT - Hailee Jane Bean, a precious angel, was born in the arms of God to loving parents, Christopher and Jennifer (Pearce) Bean on October 7, 2020.

Hailee Jane is preceded in death by her great Grandfather, Junior Clark; great Grandmother, Shirley Pearce; Grandfather, Ron Pearce; great Uncle's Jason Bean and David Malovany; and Uncle Mark Bean.

Along with her loving parents, Hailee Jane is survived by her sisters, Eva and Gabriella Bean; great Grandma, Betty Clark; great Grandfather, Billy Pearce; great Grandparents, Paul Bean Sr. and Fran; great Grandparents, Janice and Richard Malovany; Grandma Karen Pearce; and Grandparents Paul Bean Jr. and Stephanie. Hailee Jane is also survived by her uncles, Jacob Pearce and Cole Bean; cousins, Carson Pearce and Aleah Bean; great Uncle, Tony Pearce and wife, Sharon; and other numerous family members and loved ones.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 10th at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jody Bean officiating.

Interment will be at Turner Cemetery, Walnut Bottom Road, Swanton.



