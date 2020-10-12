KEYSER - Harold Arnold "Skip" or "Candy Man" Campbell, Jr., 76, of Holler Road, Keyser, WV, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.

Born on December 19, 1943 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Harold Arnold Campbell, Sr. and Blanche Aileen (Keys) Campbell. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Valoria Louise Campbell.

Mr. Campbell retired as a pipe fitter with Western Electric, later to become AT&T. Skip was very proud of the fact that he was the first Black man to be accepted into and graduate from the Western Electric Pipe Fitters School through the Baltimore Community College.

He was a member of the Janes United Methodist Church in Keyser, served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Washington-Smith Post # 152, American Legion in Keyser.

He thoroughly enjoyed horse racing and his forays to the Charles Town Race Track, hunting and fishing.

After his retirement, he became a people greeter at the Keyser Walmart Super Center, where his smiling face and jovial attitude welcomed many shoppers.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Cornelia Bernice (Smith) Campbell; his children, JoAnn Campbell-Wilson and husband Bobby of Baltimore, MD, Ronda Scott and husband Carl and Mark Campbell and wife Melissa, all of Keyser; eight grandchildren, Damon and fiancee, Lisa, Tara, Carl, Jr. and wife Michelle, Taryn and husband Mike, Aaryn, Amayah, BreeAnn and Jasmine; seven great-grandchildren, Damon, Jr., Jamaine, Nyjah, Nyla, Kamiyah, Neveah and Nyla and an honorary granddaughter, Kalin Walker and her children, Dominik and Alaina. Also surviving is his sister, Freda Victoria Campbell of Baltimore, her children, Dana, Darrell, Kevin and Brian; her granddaughter, Jazmyn; a nephew, Shad and wife Tia and their children, Teeshae, Teeshawna, Shad, Jr. and Sanaa; his last surviving aunt, Thelma (Keys) Stewart; a special cousin and friend, Ted Twyman as well as a host of other family members and close friends.

Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1-3 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Dean and Sandra Scott officiating.

Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.









