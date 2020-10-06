1/
Harry Joe Cheshire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYSER - Harry Joe Cheshire, 62, of Bayberry Drive, Keyser, WV, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born on March 31, 1958 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Howard Raymond and Velma Lorena (Rotruck) Cheshire. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Lynn (Hartman) Cheshire on June 13, 2003; two brothers, an infant and Jerry Cheshire and two sisters, Patricia Ann Cheshire and Sandra Wilfong.
Mr. Cheshire was a 1976 graduate of Keyser High School and was retired from Pilgrim's Pride in Moorefield, WV. He was a member of the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly in Keyser.
Surviving are three brothers, Howard Cheshire, Jr. of Burlington, WV, Roy Cheshire of Oakland, MD and Bill Cheshire of Oregon; six sisters, Ruby Leatherman of New Creek, WV, Ruth Leatherman of New Creek, Darlene Newhouse of Keyser, Linda Diane McAvoy of New Creek, Mary Lou Rotruck of Martinsburg, WV and Margie Rotruck of Ranson, WV and a large number of nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Cheshire's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Inurnment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Cheshire's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved