KEYSER - Harry Joe Cheshire, 62, of Bayberry Drive, Keyser, WV, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born on March 31, 1958 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Howard Raymond and Velma Lorena (Rotruck) Cheshire. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Lynn (Hartman) Cheshire on June 13, 2003; two brothers, an infant and Jerry Cheshire and two sisters, Patricia Ann Cheshire and Sandra Wilfong.
Mr. Cheshire was a 1976 graduate of Keyser High School and was retired from Pilgrim's Pride in Moorefield, WV. He was a member of the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly in Keyser.
Surviving are three brothers, Howard Cheshire, Jr. of Burlington, WV, Roy Cheshire of Oakland, MD and Bill Cheshire of Oregon; six sisters, Ruby Leatherman of New Creek, WV, Ruth Leatherman of New Creek, Darlene Newhouse of Keyser, Linda Diane McAvoy of New Creek, Mary Lou Rotruck of Martinsburg, WV and Margie Rotruck of Ranson, WV and a large number of nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Cheshire's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Inurnment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Cheshire's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.