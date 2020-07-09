1/1
Helen F. Hines
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share




KEYSER - Helen F. Hines, 86, of Keyser, WV and formerly of Piedmont went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, WV.
She was born on March 1,1934 in Esmont, VA, and she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ella (Price) Garland.
 In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Hines, her son, Charles Edward "Bubby" Hines; two sisters, Ada Majors and Pearl Kager; a brother; James Garland and her grandson, Brandon Coleman.
Helen graduated from Howard High School, Piedmont, and from a Beauty School in Fairmont, WV. She was a retired Accountant from Potomac State College, with over
twenty years of service.
As a member of the Church of God in Christ, Piedmont, she served as church secretary, Sunday school superintendent, a church mother to all the children she came in contact with and was active in the choir. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Surviving are her son, Langston Hines and wife Katy of Florida; her daughter, Deonne (Hines) Boyce and husband John of Keyser; adopted son Joey Major and wife Donna; a brother, Leon Garland and her grandchildren; Chasity Richardson and husband Justin, Lindsey Hines, Langston Hines II, Seth Coleman, Shannon Bell and husband Michael, Destiny Boyce and John Derek Boyce Jr., Joshua Torres, Edward Rosado, Adonis Perez and Joel Perez. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren.
Special Thanks to Jummy Twyman her Caretaker.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to1:00 pm at the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Bishop Henderson Wheeler Sr. and Rev Bishop Henderson L Wheeler Jr. officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guest are asked to observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser WV.
Condolences may be left for the family after Helen's obituary at www.fredlockfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredlock Funeral Home Inc
31 Jones St
Piedmont, WV 26750
(304) 355-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved