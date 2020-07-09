KEYSER - Helen F. Hines, 86, of Keyser, WV and formerly of Piedmont went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, WV.
She was born on March 1,1934 in Esmont, VA, and she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ella (Price) Garland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Hines, her son, Charles Edward "Bubby" Hines; two sisters, Ada Majors and Pearl Kager; a brother; James Garland and her grandson, Brandon Coleman.
Helen graduated from Howard High School, Piedmont, and from a Beauty School in Fairmont, WV. She was a retired Accountant from Potomac State College, with over
twenty years of service.
As a member of the Church of God in Christ, Piedmont, she served as church secretary, Sunday school superintendent, a church mother to all the children she came in contact with and was active in the choir. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Surviving are her son, Langston Hines and wife Katy of Florida; her daughter, Deonne (Hines) Boyce and husband John of Keyser; adopted son Joey Major and wife Donna; a brother, Leon Garland and her grandchildren; Chasity Richardson and husband Justin, Lindsey Hines, Langston Hines II, Seth Coleman, Shannon Bell and husband Michael, Destiny Boyce and John Derek Boyce Jr., Joshua Torres, Edward Rosado, Adonis Perez and Joel Perez. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren.
Special Thanks to Jummy Twyman her Caretaker.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to1:00 pm at the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Bishop Henderson Wheeler Sr. and Rev Bishop Henderson L Wheeler Jr. officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guest are asked to observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser WV.
Condolences may be left for the family after Helen's obituary at www.fredlockfh.com