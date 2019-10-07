|
McCOOLE - Helen L. "Weezie" Pearce, 73, of McCoole, MD, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on October 6, 1945 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Walter Patrick and Dorothy (Foltz) Riggleman. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. "Chuck" Pearce on March 30, 2004; four brothers, Leonard "Leroy" Riggleman, William "Bill" Riggleman, Richard L. "Dick" Riggleman and Walter D. "Denny" Riggleman and a sister, Betty Bissett.
Mrs. Pearce was a loving homemaker and was formerly employed with the McCoole Volunteer Fire Department, where she was a member of the department and the auxiliary. She also was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to Queen's Point Memorial Post # 6775, , McCoole. She loved her John Wayne movies and enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music.
Surviving are her children, Charles "Chuck" Pearce and wife Melissa and Tammy Haggerty and husband Gary, all of McCoole; four sisters, Patsy Craig of Newberg, OR, Dottie Bowman and Wanda Johnson, both of Keyser and Mary Ellen Johnston and husband Bub of McCoole; six grandchildren, Lisa Martin and husband Mike, Jaclyn Johnson and husband C.J., Cody Pearce and wife Kaitlin, Jennifer Staggs and husband Jason, Gary Haggerty, Jr. and wife Chrissy and Mark Haggerty and wife Shari and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Pearce's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 2019