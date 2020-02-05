|
KEYSER, WV – Helen Louise Ward, 95, of Keyser, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Born on October 19, 1924 in Bauxite, Arkansas, she was a daughter of the late David and Alice (Henthorne) Edmonson, one of seventeen children. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John William Ward and her infant great-grandson, Anthony Ortt.
Helen retired from CSX Railroad as a Coal Billing Clerk. She was a member of the United Transportation Union and of Grace United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her sons, John C. Ward and wife Beverly, Jeffrey W. Ward and wife Paula and Joseph Scott Ward; her siblings, Charles Thruman, Verna Mae, Marjorie Sue, Alice Fay, James Phillip, Morris Randy, Lynn Ross, David Leroy, Linda Diane and Mary Elizabeth; grandchildren, John, Holly and Jason Ward, Lucas, Jennifer and Amy Ward and Jason Green and her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Benjamin Mele and Nathan and Nick Ortt.
Friends will be received on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. A Memorial Service will immediately follow visitation at 4:00 pm with the Reverend Lauren A. Godwin officiating. Private Inurnment held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
If desired, donations may be made in memory of Helen Louise Ward to .
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020