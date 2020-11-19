KEYSER - Helen R. Cullen, 89, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.
Born on June 27, 1931 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Roy N. and Emma B. (Mason) Jessie. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Cullen in March of 1993; two brothers, Andrew and John Jessie; a great-granddaughter, Nashelle Jones; three nephews and two nieces.
Mrs. Cullen lived in Philadelphia, PA for a number of years and was employed as a family planning clerk in the pre-natal division of the Public Health Department there for 29 years.
She moved to Keyser in 1989 and volunteered with the Eastern WV Community Action Agency, Mineral County Head Start, Energy Express, Relay For Life
and instituted two programs of her own, "Helen's Christmas Angels" and the Potomac Heights Senior Ministries.
She also was a member of the Janes United Methodist Church where she was a choir member, former trustee, and president of the Willing Workers. She also served as secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, treasurer of the Family Resources Network, and president of the Friends of the Keyser Library.
Surviving are her two daughters, Stephanie Jones and husband Ted Curtis and Darlyene "Tokyo" Direkston; four grandchildren, Rita Jones, Aimee Jones, Shanea Jones and Sarah Butler and husband Issaia; two great-grandchildren, Nehemiah and Solomon Butler; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Dale and Yvonne Redman; three close neighbors Mary Helmick, Scott Townsend, and Anna Mary Spencer and a special niece, Shelby Dokes.
The family will receive friends in a walk through visitation on Sunday, November 21, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
A private family service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. which will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks and strict adherence to social distancing is required.
Private interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Cullen's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.