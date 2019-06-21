|
|
KEYSER - Herbert H. Groves, 90, of Oldtown, MD, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Moran Manor Nursing Home, Westernport, MD.
Born on November 5, 1928 at Swanton, MD, he was a son of the late Martin Luther and Grace I. (Glotfelty) Groves. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude N. (Nestor) Groves; his loving daughter, Cheryl Laine Groves; three brothers, Martin Groves, Jr., Gerald Groves and Warren Groves and two sisters, Louella Garheart and Virginia Ricketts.
Mr. Groves was formerly employed at the Westvaco Luke Mill for 20 years. He then was employed with the B&O Railroad, Chessie System and retired from CSX after 40 years of service in 1989. He served in the United States Army from 1945-48 as a military policeman in Paris, France and Germany. He was also a member of the Westernport Assembly of God Church, Queen's Point Memorial Post # 6775, VFW, McCoole, MD and Victory Post # 155, American Legion, Westernport.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Linda L. (Kinser) Groves; his children, Martha Cutter and husband Jayme of Keyser, David H. Groves and wife Amy of Wilmington, NC, Wanda Wotring and husband Brian of Roanoke, VA; his stepchildren, June Ellifritz and husband Ed of Pensacola, FL, Karen Booth and husband Dusty of Frostburg, MD and Jim Moran of Oldtown, MD; one brother, Norman S. Groves of Keyser; five grandchildren, Michelle East and husband Daniel, Rachel Groves, Justin Cutter and wife Jordan, David Joshua Groves and Jeffery Wotring and wife Rhonda; two great-grandchildren, Sarah and Emma East and 25 step grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Nelson, Pastor Greg Hammond and Pastors Chris and Jennifer Williams officiating. The family will also receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Groves' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 21 to June 28, 2019