KEYSER - Herman Lawrence Hott, 71, of Keyser, West Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born in Keyser, West Virginia on July 2, 1949, he was the son of the late Finley and Lillian (Ellifritz) Hott. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo and Ronald Hott.
After being raised in Keyser, West Virginia, and his serving in the United States Navy, he relocated to Dundalk, Maryland, where he raised his family and worked for 30 years for Bethlehem Steel. Upon his retirement, he returned to and enjoyed his life in Keyser, West Virginia.
Herman was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed his family. In his spare time he enjoyed relaxing outdoors, especially his time on the Potomac River.
Herman is survived by his daughter, Kelly Derwart of Baldwin, Maryland (Husband Gregory). He is also survived by four sisters, Lora Barbera of New Jersey, Frances Buonano of Connecticut, Dorothy Rounds and Candice Holland, both of Maryland; and six brothers Freddie, Douglas and Marvin all of Maryland, Lynn and Richard both of West Virginia and Randy of Florida. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Hannah and Rachel Derwart. Also surviving him is his dear companion Marva (Marty) Snyder.
Mr. Hott donated his his remains to the WV Human Gift Registry.
