RAWLINGS - Hershel E. Junkins, Jr., 73, of Rawlings, MD, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Frostburg Village Sterling Care Center in Frostburg, MD.
Born on October 21, 1946 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Hershel E. and Nellie G. (Kile) Junkins. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Pierce and a brother, Ronald Junkins.
Mr. Junkins was a graduate of Bruce High School and served his country proudly and honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a charter member of Chapter # 172, Vietnam Veteran of America in Cumberland, MD and also was a member of Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American legion in Keyser. He was a member of the Potomac Valley Revival Center in Rawlings and in his younger years, was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and horseman, He was a former member of the Hi-Rock Saddle Club.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 22 years, Catherine J. (Dawson) Junkins; two daughters, Teresa Knotts and husband Donnie of New Creek, WV and Tara Haggerty and husband Mike of Maysville, WV; two stepchildren, Lisa Dolly and husband Randy of Fort Ashby, WV and Howie Courtney and wife Tina of Ridgeley, WV; two brothers, William Junkins and wife Carol of Burlington, WV and Elwood Junkins and wife Jen of Keyser; five grandchildren, Samantha and Ethan Knotts, Courtney Mullenax, Brandy Oates and Megan LaGratta and six great-grandchildren, Jonah, Jana and Jace Mullenax and Bryson, Aubrey and Camden Warner.
Due to the current health concerns, graveside services will be private for the family with Pastor David Stottlemyer officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV, where graveside military honors will be accorded.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Junkins obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 6 to May 13, 2020