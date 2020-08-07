1/1
Hetty Lee Green
RAWLINGS, Md. - Hetty Lee Green, 79, of Rawlings, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born on July 26, 1941 in Galax, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Estell Ayers and Elsie Ayers. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Olen Green, Sr. on January 2, 2012; a son, Aaron Green in 1976; daughter, Patricia Ann "Meme" Green in 2009 and her sister, Betty A. Dixon.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Hetty worked at the Glass Plant as a Glass Inspector and Walmart as a Lawn and Garden Clerk. She was a member of the Church of God, Piedmont, WV.
Surviving are her five children, Frederick O. Green, Sr. and wife Misty D. of Rawlings, Nathan A. Green and wife Daphne of Hagerstown, MD, Kelly Green and wife Jackie M. of Keyser, Sandra L. Green and John Jodon of Paw Paw, WV and Charlene Trenum of McCoole, MD; 10 grandchildren, Kendra and Rasit Akbas, Megan and Jeremy Beck, Christina and Bobby Sweet, Aaron Warnick, Cody Green, David Smeltzer, Chanee Trenum, Kelsey Green, Austin Trenum and Nicholas Green and her great-grandchildren, Gabriella Beck, McKenzie Sweet, Jaiden Beck, Kai Beck, Millie May Sweet and Raelyn Green. She is also survived by her half-sister, Linda Clark and her two nephews, Greg Dixon and Jason and Crystal Dixon.
The family will receive friends at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm.
A private family graveside service will be held in Cabin Run Cemetery.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Condolences may be left for the family after Hetty's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
