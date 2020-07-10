GLEN DALE, W.Va. - Hilary Donald "Don" Hines of Glen Dale, WV, parted from this earthly life on June 18, 2020, at the age of 84, less than two months after the passing of his wife Wanda Hines on April 20, 2020.
He had so lovingly cared for her and just as she had suffered a stroke, he too experienced a stroke and within a few short weeks passed away peacefully – telling family that he was ready to be with his loving wife of almost 62 years. Heaven celebrated to have this couple reunited!
He was born in Keyser WV on September 4, 1935, of the late William T Hines and Anna F Rogers Hines. He was preceded in death by brothers, William "Bill" Hines, and Jerwin Hines, and sisters, Mary Lou Vest and Elaine Umstot.
Surviving siblings are Abraham (Sue) Hines, Bonnie Foor and Patricia Oglesbee all of Keyser.
Together, he and Wanda had three daughters, Donna Gossett and Lisa (Terry) Derrow of Moundsville, WV and Clestene Hines of New Milton, WV. They also have seven granddaughters Hanna Gossett of Orient, Ohio, Shelby (Levi) Hinterer of New Milton, WV, Allegra and Autumn Gossett, Torie, Avery and Kayli Derrow all of Moundsville, WV as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was a beloved family man but his roles as Dad and Pappy were the titles many may have but few have earned. His family adored him and he adored them. He never waivered in his commitment to be supportive and loving, encouraging each person to follow their heart.
Don, a 1953 graduate of Keyser High School, was an avid lover of cars. He spent much of his life around a vehicle. He raced stockcars, loved riding his motorcycle (which he had to give up because of too many ER trips for road rash), and enjoyed sunny drives in his favorite convertible. When not driving, he was often seen playing third base in fast pitch softball where he was known for hitting up the third base line. His other passion was his love of country music. Many Saturday nights were spent as a family enjoying the Wheeling Jamboree. He was a family man and made many wonderful memories that his family will treasure.
Don worked with his brother at Hines Auto Sales for over 30 years where he often took his daughters to work with him on Saturday making for special memories. A classy dresser, he was always sporting a nice jacket or leather coat and was well known for his stylish attire. He later retired from the Kammer Plant.
Being a good provider for his family, he wanted to settle in a nice community and he chose Glen Dale WV. Buying a fixer upper, and being able to do about anything, he remodeled the home, planted a garden, and raised his family in this kind community. He loved the Lord. He loved his family.
When he wasn't in a car, he was working his farm or admiring his daughters and later granddaughters in the many sporting or musical events that they enjoyed. He was so proud of them and all that they continue to accomplish. He was happy to pass along his love of farming and enjoyed watching livestock shows and helping to mentor others.
A private graveside service will be held in Keyser on July 15, 2020. As were their wishes, Wanda will be laid to rest with him at the Cabin Run Cemetery and part of their ashes will also be spread on the family farm.
Arrangements are being provided by Altmeyer Funeral Home of Moundsville and Smith Funeral Home of Keyser.
Rather than flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the American Stroke Association
in their memory.