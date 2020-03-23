|
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Ilda (Coleman) Green, 96, of Middleburg, formerly of Gilmore, MD, died on March 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Middleburg.
Born on September 5, 1923 in Vindex, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Alex Coleman and Arizona (Males) Coleman. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Green; her sisters, Priscilla (Coleman) Gracie and Viola (Coleman) Newcomb; a daughter, Emma Jean and twin sons.
Ilda was a devoted homemaker, whom loved her family. She lived in Gilmore, MD and was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church in Cresaptown, MD, before moving to live with her daughter in Florida.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Smith and husband Dewane of Middleburg; a very special nephew, Thomas Kinney of Moorefield, WV a brother, Gary Coleman and wife Joann of Cresaptown; four grandsons, Theodore Davis and wife Glenda of Middleburg, William Gardner and wife Mercedes of Terra Alta, WV, Austin Gardner and wife Cynthia of Middleburg and Anthony Michaels from Gilmore and a very special nephew, Johnny Conley from Middleburg. She is also survived by her 17 great-grandchildren with whom she had a very special love for and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
The family will receive friends at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser on March 25, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm. Funeral services will follow Visitation at 1:00pm with the Reverend Gary Coleman officiating.
Interment will be held in Thrush Cemetery, Antioch.
Condolences may be left for the family after Ilda's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020