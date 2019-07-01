|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN
RAWLINGS - Iva Juanita Iman, 92, of Rawlings, MD, formerly of LaVale, MD and Romney, WV, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on February 15, 1927 at Burlington, WV, she was a daughter of the late Homer A. and Cora E. (Logsdon) Walker. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Richard Iman on January 27, 2004; two sons, Gary Neil Iman and Donald Keith Iman; two brothers, James and Carl Walker and two sisters, Eva Walker and Thelma Steele.
Mrs. Iman was a 1944 graduate of Keyser High School. She was formerly employed at the Celanese Amcelle Plant and also managed the snack bars at both the Potomac drive-in and Super 40 drive-in theaters. She was a member of God's Word Fellowship in Romney. After she and her husband retired, they enjoyed many happy years together traveling extensively all over the United States, especially enjoying their trips to Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks. She loved swimming in the ocean, animals and chocolate!
Surviving are her two sons, Richard D. Iman of Rawlings and Dale E. Iman and wife Janis of Frostburg, MD and two grandchildren, Joanna J. Iman of Woodstock, VA and Matthew Neil Iman of Winchester, VA.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the American , 1355 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309 or to God's Word Fellowship, P.O. Box 110 Romney, WV 26726
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Iman's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 1 to July 8, 2019