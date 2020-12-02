KEYSER - Jack L. Floyd passed from this world on December 1, 2020 at Berkley Medical Center. He was born in 1933 in the small community of Peanut, just outside of Mannington, WV.
Jack was the son of Elsie P. (Frost) and William K. Floyd who both predeceased him. He is survived by his two beloved sisters: Mary K. Walley of New Kensington, Pa and Anne Fischer of Pittsburgh, Pa. Being the only boy in the family he was Determined, Feisty, and Mischievous…traits Jack maintained throughout his life. He had an infectious grin that would light up a room.
He was a Graduate of Mannington High School and West Virginia University. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack moved to Keyser in the 1960's to work for Nationwide Insurance first as an adjuster and later as an Insurance agent....a position he held until November 2019 when he passed his insurance and license business on to his eldest son. Jack was active in his community and church. He was a former school board member, former American Cancer Society
County Chairman, Lion's club member, member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Polish Pines Golf Club Member, WAKO Gun Club member and a member of Phi Sigma Kappa, played in a Party Bridge Club and Duplicate Bridge at times in his life as well as held various offices within his church, Emmanuel Episcopal of Keyser.
Family, friends and music were of importance to Jack. He was born into a musical family and although he did not pursue music as a vocation like both of his sisters did, he continued to support the local arts and was a member of the Highland Arts and also supported the Arts programs at Frostburg State University. His beautiful Baritone voice will be missed.
Jack traveled with his wife Sharon to many beautiful places in the world and just this year made a cross-country trip with his son Kenny to help move his grandson's family back to the east coast. Jack loved to tinker with mechanical things. While in his 40's he took an auto body class at the Vo-tech and began restoring a 1950 Mercury.
Jack leaves behind his dear wife of 62 years Sharon (Cox) Floyd and was proud father to three children: John Floyd of Purgitsville, WV, William K. (Kenny) Floyd and wife Sue of Inwood, WV and Lisa Floyd Johnson of Lonaconing, MD. He was a loving and protective grandfather to William K. (Bill) Floyd (wife Ashlyn), Thomas Floyd, and Jeremy Johnson. Jack adored his three Great-Grandchildren: Raylan, Rhett and Max. He also leaves behind a Brother-in law, Richard Cox of Weirton WV and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Only recently retiring Jack found himself with time to socialize with his good friends in the community often at the Candlewyck Inn or the Moose.
Per his request he will be cremated and there will not be a funeral. The arrangements are being handled by his friends at the Markwood Funeral home. His family hopes to have a memorial celebration of Jack's life sometime in the spring. Jack is now at home with his Lord and no doubt playing a round of golf with his Dad or a hand of cards with family and friends.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, that you donate to the American Cancer Society
, 1050 E. Industrial Blvd. #3, Cumberland, MD 21502 (or to your favorite charity
), hug your family members tight, and also reminds you to wear your mask!
