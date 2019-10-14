|
|
KEYSER – Jack Wayne Landes, 82, of Keyser, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Egle Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Fairmont, WV on February 9, 1937, he was a son of the late Thelma Opal (Fleming) and James Andrew Landes. He is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Betty Joann Johnson and Barbara J. Haines and by his younger brother, James Richard "Rick" Landes.
Jack graduated from Keyser High School in 1954. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957 in North Carolina where he traveled to Greenland and the Virgin Islands as well as serving one year as a Firing Range Instructor.
Mr. Landes retired from MeadWestvaco as a Multicraft Journeyman, where he worked 30 plus years. He was also well known as a skilled brick and stone mason with work in Keyser and the surrounding area including work on the Church Mckee Arts Center.
He was an avid bass fisherman and, for many years, a season ticket holder for West Virginia University football.
Mr. Landes was a member and elder in the Keyser Presbyterian Church. He was a past member of the Keyser Jaycees, Lions Club, Cumberland Marine Corps League, and current member of American Legion Post 41, and a nominee and past president of the Edward J. Kelley Society.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Carol Sue (Ashby) Landes; his two sons, Jeffrey Paul Landes and wife Susan of Keyser and Michael Jason Landes of College Park, MD; two grandchildren, Rachael Megan Leatherman and husband Daniel of Keyser and Matthew David Landes of Morgantown, WV as well as a great granddaughter, Joanna Catherine Leatherman and a younger sister Deborah Moreland and husband Bo of Chesapeake, VA and many nieces and nephews.
The Family extends their appreciation for the care he received at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV and Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, MD and the kind and loving care that he received at Egle Nursing and Rehab Center, Lonaconing, MD.
Friends will be received on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser from 1:00 - 3:00pm. A memorial service will follow visitation at 3:00pm with Rev. Thomas H. Forbes and speaker Lucas Taylor officiating. Inurnment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens with Military Honors accorded by the United States National Marine, American Legion Post 41 and Cumberland Marine Corps League Honor Guards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jack W. Landes to Keyser Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 729, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Jack's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019