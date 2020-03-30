|
PURGITSVILLE - James Andrew "Jim" Dunethan, age 84, of Purgitsville passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born July 24, 1935 in Bayard, WV, he was the son of the late Charles Dunithan and Ruth Poling Foster.
Besides his parents, Jim is preceded in death by Joan M. Dunethan, mother of his three daughters; his step-father, Joseph Foster; a sister, Nancy Dixon; a brother, Dick Dunithan; and a step-son, Jefferey Grabowski.
Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jean M. Dunethan; three daughters, Jeanne Leatherman (husband Rocky) of New Creek, Lorraine Rotruck (husband James) of Burlington, and Denise Franks (husband Larry) of Martinsburg; five grandchildren, Derek Rotruck (wife Tammie), Adam Rotruck (wife Tracey), Erica Smith (husband Michael), Sara DeHaven (husband Matt), and Jeremy Long (wife Chieko); six great grandchildren, Tanner, Skylar, Brantley, Ava, Brooklyn, and Natalie; his brother, Harry Dunithan (wife Sheila) of North Carolina; and two sisters, Sandy Denton of Oakland and Sue Jamison (husband Perry) of Rawlings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim is also survived by his step-children, Guy Smith (wife Mary Kate) of Manassas and Laura Gossin (husband Daniel) of Nokesville; (15) step-grandchildren, Celia McGovern (husband John), Colin Gossin, Nicholas Gossin (wife Katherine), Patrick Gossin, Nancy Gossin, Erik Gossin, Christina Smith, Bernadette Smith, Dominic Smith, Damian Smith, Monica Smith, Madeleine Smith, Charlotte Smith, Josephine Smith, and Casey Smith; (5) step-great grandchildren, Scarlett, John "Jack", Cormac, Calena, and Collette.
Jim was a 1953 graduate of Bayard High School. He retired from the United States Coast Guard after 22 years of service. He was a graduate of the RCA Institute of Electronic Programming and was awarded the Presidential Meritorious Service Medal. Jim loved the great outdoors and will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the near future at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney.
In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions in Jim's name to: Catholic Charities ~ 260 School St. ~ Romney, WV 26757
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020