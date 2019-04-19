|
|
BURLINGTON - James C. "Jim" Parker, 76, of Burlington, WV, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Burlington Union Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Johnson and Rev. Bill Borror officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to WV Caring Hospice, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Parker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019