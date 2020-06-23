BURLINGTON – James Camden Allen, Sr., 73, of Burlington, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born on February 26, 1947 in Keyser, WV he was a son of the late Roy F "Bud" and Leavada E. (Ferrebee) Allen. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Alice Faye (George) on September 18, 2017.
James was a former Supervisor at Old Dominion Power Plant, a United States Army Veteran and was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #662, Keyser. He was greatly loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Tammy Denton and husband Gregory of Cumberland, MD, James C Allen, Jr. and companion Colleen Shoemaker of Keyser, WV and Shane P. Allen, Sr. and wife Pam of California, MD; two brothers, Reverend Paul D. Allen, Sr. and wife Judy of Keyser and Roy F. "Buddy" Allen of Martinsburg, WV and his sister, Judith J. Parker and husband James of Luke, MD. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 -3:00pm and 5:00 – 7:00pm.
Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am with the Reverend Paul D. Allen, Jr. Officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, all guest are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all times.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.