FOUNTAIN - Rev. James Clare "Jim" Williamson, 95, a resident of Piney Valley Nursing Home, formerly of Fountain, WV, died surrounded by his children on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the nursing home.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness , which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV)
Born on September 6, 1924 in Mellin, WV, he was a son of the late Henry Pearlie and Sarah Elsie (Moore) Williamson. He married Edna G. (Scott) Williamson, the love of his life on October 30, 1949 and she preceded him in death on February 18, 2013. He also was preceded by a grandson, Eli James Bruno; a granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Garlitz; four brothers, John, Charley, Virgil and Howard and eight sisters, Sylvia, Pearl, Cora, Edna, Mildred, Elma, Ruth and Rheta. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Rev. Williamson attended Cairo High School through the 11th grade when he was drafted into the Naval Reserves. He received is his veteran's high school diploma on September 27, 2019 and served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinists Mate (AMMC2) in Pensacola, FL during World War, II.
He was an ordained minister with United Pentecostal Church International and retired as a service technician for Sears Roebuck and Company with 26 years of service and as Pastor of Bonnieview Apostolic Chapel with 33 years of service.
Jim had a wonderful sense of humor, and greatly cherished time spent with his family. He enjoyed working in his garden and many folks were the recipients of the harvest. His greatest passion in life was the work of the Lord. He personally laid the blocks and constructed the current Bonnieview Ministries church with the help of a group of young men.
Surviving are his children, Randall Williamson and wife Debby, Darlene Garlitz and husband Tim, Denise Bruno and husband John and Brent Williamson and wife Debra; grandchildren, Michelle East, Brandy Williamson, Kandi Williamson, Randall Williamson, II, Dr. Gerard Mengang, Jeremy Garlitz, James Garlitz, JoLia Zimmerman, John Bruno, Scott Bruno, Tyler Hartman and Brent Williamson, II and several great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Bonnieview Ministries, 47 Penny Lane, Keyser, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The homegoing service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fazzalore, Pastor Daniel Garlitz and Pastor Greg Hurley officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are reminded that face masks or coverings are required as well as maintaining all social distancing guidelines.
Additionally, guests attending the visitation are asked to limit their time with the family to afford others attending ample time to visit the family as well.
The service will also be streamed live on the Facebook page for Smith Funeral Homes. For assistance with that procedure, please call (304) 788-3781 for instructions.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the building fund of Bonnieview Ministries, P.O. Box 724 Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Tupelo Children's Mansion, 1801 E. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Rev. Williamson's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.