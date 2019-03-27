|
KEYSER - James E. "Jimmy" Busl, Sr., 47, of Keyser, WV (Fountain), died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on July 10, 1971 in Fort Washington, MD, he was a son of Donald Busl, Sr. of Owings, MD and Alice (Rodabaugh) Kline of Stafford, VA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Busl, Jr.
Jimmy was a 1990 graduate of Friendly High School in Fort Washington. A well known, honest mechanic by trade in the local Keyser area, he was known for his outgoing personality and love of collecting vintage items.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife of 10 years, Jessica Marie (Auvil) Busl; his children, Desiree', James, Jr., Kassandra, Tiffany and Joseph; a brother, Thomas Busl and wife Jennifer; one nephew and four nieces.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
