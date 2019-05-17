|
ROMNEY- James E. "Jim Bob" Harris, 73, of Crest haven Road, Romney, WV, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on April 15, 1946 at New Creek, WV, he was a son of the late Joseph S. and Beatrice V. (Coffman) Harris. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Guy Andrew Harris; a sister, Genevieve "Ginny" Bittinger and a grandson, Timothy Harris.
Mr. Harris was a retired truck driver and was an avid hunter.
Surviving are his children, Tammy Mayle and husband Douglas of Accident, MD, Robin Crowder and husband Ron of Elizabeth City, NC, Sherry Smith and husband Mike of Keyser, WV, Michael Harris and wife Tina of Moorefield, WV, Jamie O'Haver of Rawlings, MD, JoJo O'Haver of Fisher, WV and Nick Harris and Jamie of Romney; three stepchildren, Kevin Everett, II of Slanesville, WV, Nathaniel Everett and wife Lacey of Bunker Hill, WV and Tasha Ferrell and husband Steven of Hedgesville, WV; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Alvie Joseph Harris of Keyser, Willard Lee Harris of New Creek and Ted Ivan Harris and wife Gail of Keyser and a sister-in-law, Sarah Harris of New Creek; a brother-in-law, Buck Bittinger of Frostburg, MD and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Harris' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 17 to May 31, 2019