Rev. James Edward Butts Jr.
FALLING WATERS, W.Va. - The Reverend James Edward Butts, Jr. of Falling Waters, WV left this world due to natural causes Friday, October 9 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.
He was the son of the late James Edward Butts, Sr. and Lyda Mae (Murphy) Moore.
    He was a member of New Hope Bible Church in Martinsburg and a graduate of Elk Garden High School.
    James was a jack of many trades, but he spent most of his career life in real estate with Town & Country and King Street Realty in Martinsburg, and as a dispatcher for Family Dollar.
    He is survived by his children, Douglas Shawn Butts, Laura Jane (Shawn) Martin, Grace Lemae Winifred (Brandon) Mueller, James Walter Butts, adopted daughter Heather Marie Gramling Douglas, and many of his childrens' friends who lovingly called him "Daddy Butts."
    His grandchildren were the greatest joy of his life: Dylan Shawn Mueller, Katelynn Lemae Winifred Mueller, Evelyn Rose Mueller, Benson Lee James Mueller, Jonathan George Mueller, and his GrandPug Georgia Martin.
    He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne Laura Butts, sister Linda Elaine Butts, and his second father, Cecil Benjamin Moore.
    He is survived by his sisters Dolores Carol (Ron) Harvey,  Jean (Charles) Filer, Vicki (Teddy) Abucevicz and his brothers Robert (Bonnie) Moore, James Moore, and half brother Ben Kelly, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
    James loved Jesus, music, family, genealogy, people, British comedies, and his pet parrot Ziggy.
    A viewing will be held at 11 am, Monday, October 12 at Highway Assembly of God, 3634 Kitzmiller Road, Kitzmiller, MD followed by a service at noon.
Interment will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Elk Garden, WV. Services will be officiated by Reverend Dewaine Jones.
    Memorial contributions may be made to Doey's House, Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
    Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
    Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com



Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2020.
