KEYSER – James Newton Goldsworthy, 72, of Keyser, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 20, 1948 in Keyser, he was the son of the late James William and Ruth (Jackson) Goldsworthy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James E. and C. Margaret (Brown) Goldsworthy and Ernest A. and Elizabeth N. (Heironimus) Jackson; his uncle and aunt, Abram Thomas and Mary Frances (Cunningham) Goldsworthy; his aunt, Penny (Goldsworthy) Broughton; cousin, Abram C. Goldsworthy; cousin-in-law, Charles E. Jackson and his extended family of Frank and Mary Calemine.
James graduated from Keyser High School., Class of 1965 and Potomac State College, Class of 1967, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at West Virginia University in 1969. He was the editorial editor and columnist for the Cumberland Times News, where he worked for 51 years.
He was a faithful member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Keyser and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #172 and of the Mountain Marines Detachment 1071.
Jimmy loved the troops. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community.
Surviving are his aunt, Lucy Jackson of Johnstown, PA; cousins, Cynthia A. Goldsworthy of Williamstown, WV, Kerry J. Cerrato of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Barbara C. Williams of Merrimack, NH; his cousin-in-law, Rosemarie (Gonzalez) Goldsworthy; and by his extended family, Carole Rhodes and husband Leonard and their children, Anthony Hofstad and Anne Liles. He is also survived by his second and third cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of James Newton Goldsworthy to the Goldsworthy Scholar program for the Top 10 Scholars c/o Keyser High School, 328 One Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Green Mount Cemetery in Cumberland, MD at 1 pm with the Reverend Sally Bartling officiating.
All guests are required to wear masks and exercise social distancing at all times.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Keyser at a later date.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.