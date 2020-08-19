KEYSER - James R. "Jim" Henry, 72, formerly of 300 D Street, Keyser, died on August 15, 2020, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser.
Born June 16, 1948, in Cumberland, Md, he was the son of the late Jack A. and Genevieve G. Henry. He was preceded in death also, by his oldest brother, George Henry.
He is survived by his brother Tom Henry and wife Kathy of Keyser and his sister-in-law Susie Henry of Barton.
Jim is also survived by his niece and nephews, Tammy (Ed) Shockey, Mike (Dawn) Henry, Shawn (Mary Cate) Henry and Jeffrey (Jenna) Henry. He is also survived by his great nephews and nieces, Chris Shockey, Rachael Shockey, Rebecca Shockey, Joshua Henry, Erica Henry, Jackson Henry, Connor Henry, Cooper Henry, Tommy Henry, and Harper Henry.
Jim graduated from Keyser High School class of 1967, and had played football for Keyser High. He loved to tell the stories of his football and track career. He held the WV State Record in shot put for several years. He also wrestled for Keyser High School and had another story to tell of the time he "pinned" Coach Joe Stanislawczyk, the only wrestler to have that claim to fame.
He loved all sports, and also loved fishing and hunting with his dad.
Unfortunately, Jim was injured when he was 17 years of age in a terrible car accident where he was pinned beneath his car for 21 hours, eventually found by a search party of boy scouts. He spent much time at Morgantown Hospital and much rehabilitation followed. He went on to walk on graduation with his class in 1967.
In 1973, Jim went to work at Chatanooga Glass as the plant custodian, where he spent 22 years. He never complained or felt sorry for himself after his injury and worked very hard at his job.
He loved his family, his nephews and niece, and all the "grands".
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser, on Friday, August 21, from 11 a.m. until noon.
A service will be conducted at noon at the funeral home with Rev. Lauren Godwin and interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Lavale, Md.
Masks and social distancing will be observed.
If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Development Center & Workshop, Inc., 50 Clary Street, Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Keyser High Football Program, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be sent to the family after Mr. Henry's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.