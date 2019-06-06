Home

KEYSER - James Richard "Rick" Landes, 73, formerly of Keyser, WV, died at his residence in Beaver, WV, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. 
Born in Fairmont, WV on July 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Thelma Opal (Fleming) Landes and James Andrew Landes. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Joann Johnson and Barbara Jean Haines and by his first wife of 37 years, Kathryn Ann "Kay" (Ridder) Landes.
Mr. Landes graduated from Keyser High School in 1963 and attended Potomac State College before joining the military and serving in the Air Force on bases in Georgia and Kansas. Following his service, he returned to Keyser where he lived until 2005.
Mr. Landes was retired and had worked for most of his life at Anchor Glass Company in Keyser. His real passion, though, was coaching. As one of the founding board members of the Cumberland Area Youth Football League, he served as head coach of the Keyser Steelers for more than a decade and an assistant coach at Potomac State College for many years. During that time, he served as a mentor, friend, and role model to countless players. He received many community and coaching awards during his career but preferred to be on the sidelines and not in the spotlight. 
When not on a football field, Rick could be found on a golf course enjoying his other passion. Since moving to Beaver, Rick continued his love of golf and enjoyed playing with his stepsons Bo, Michael and Shane or caring for his yard with his wife of 14 years, Juanita.
Rick is also survived by a son Mark Landes and wife Wendy, Charlotte, NC; a daughter Amy( Landes) White and husband Shawn; five grandchildren, Ethan, Camden, Nicole, Jackson and Christopher; a sister Deborah (Landes) Moreland and husband Bo, Chesapeake, VA; a brother Jack Landes and wife Carol of  Keyser and  many nieces and nephews and close friends.
Upon his request, a memorial visitation and service will be held at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. with a service to be held immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Sally L. Bartling officiating.   
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Landes' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019
