Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Biser Cemetery
James Robert Diehl


1937 - 2020
James Robert Diehl Obituary
KEYSER - James Robert Diehl, 82, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence while under the care of Mountain Hospice.
Born on November 30, 1937 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late William H. and Georgia P. (Folk) Diehl. He also was preceded in death by a brother, William P. Deihl and four sisters, an infant Sadie, Willa Jean Clark Baker, Georgiana Rexrode Liller and Nancy Brill.
Mr. Diehl was retired from the Mineral County Board of Education as a plumber and mechanic. He was a member of the Fountain Gospel Chapel.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 30 years, Brenda J. (Umstot) Diehl; his children, Stacy Cook and husband Joseph of Burlington, WV, Michael Diehl, Kevin Diehl and wife Maria and Brad Diehl and wife Nicki, all of Keyser; a daughter-in-law, Donna Diehl of Keyser; four grandchildren, Aaron Stump and wife Jennifer, Brett Stump and partner Kody Hickey, Devin Diehl and husband Maverick Nelson and Dalton Diehl and one great-grandson, Holdyn Leslie. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Pam Swick and husband Steve of Keyser; a brother-in-law, Richard Umstot, Jr. of Charleston, WV and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Biser Cemetery, Knobley Road, Keyser, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Diehl's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2020
