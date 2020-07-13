WESTERNPORT - James Robert "Jimbob" Fazenbaker, 69, of Westernport, MD, passed on to eternal life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on March 14, 1951 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late James B. and Colleen N. "Jack" (Beeman) Fazenbaker. Jimbob was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie, who he missed so much and a brother Richard Fazenbaker.
Surviving are his daughters, Renae Fazenbaker and her significant other, Chris English-Ramsay and Ashley Warner and her husband Jason, all of Piedmont, WV; his grandchildren, Thomas, Makena, Clayton, Nathan, Jaslyn, Wyatt and Alexis; a brother, Greg Fazenbaker and wife Sarah of Piedmont; a sister, Annie Starkey of Keyser, WV; nieces, Erica, Kiersten, Kandi and Kyleigh; nephews, Eric and Landon and grand nieces and nephews, Tiana, Izzy, Elizabeth, Jose, Alex and Thomas. Also surviving is his special friend, Rita Broadwater of Westernport.
Jimbob was a 1972 graduate of Piedmont High School where he played basketball. He will be remembered as the strong and stubborn man that he was, but also known as one of the kindest men to walk the earth. If you knew Jimbob, you knew The Man, The Myth, The Legend! He also was a member of Black Hawk Tribe # 131, Improved Order of Redmen, Westernport, where he served on the board.
Jimbob's daughters were his world and he lived everyday just to hear their voices. During his final days, his daughters were there, holding his hand every step of the way. Jimbob was a fighter his entire life and he fought until his last breath.
His grandchildren were the light of his life and he made sure they knew that. He was always quick to tell you how proud he was of each of them. In his eyes, there was nothing more important than his daughters and his grandchildren.
Jimbob had a love for hunting and fishing. If he was hunting, you could count on him to bring home the buck he had been watching for months prior! He loved hunting with Chris and his grandsons. It was a time they all cherished. In his "younger" days, Jimbob had a love for his 1970 Chevy Chevelle and softball. Wow, could he hit a softball!
Jimbob will be missed by all who knew and loved him, but we know he is rejoicing in Heaven with a cold Busch Light and a can of snuff, (Red Seal Fine Cut to be exact) with his daughter, Jamie by his side.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Black Hawk Tribe # 131 will conduct a memorial service at the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and all guests are asked to observe all social distancing guidelines.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Darnell Allen officiating.
Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Bloomington, MD.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Fazenbaker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.