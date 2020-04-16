|
|
FROSTBURG - James Scott Dixon, 58, of Frostburg, MD, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Born on February 5, 1952 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of Patricia Ann (Kalbaugh) Dixon Bosley of Burlington, WV and the late Paul William Dixon of Elk Garden, WV.
Scott, as he was known to family and friends, was a 1980 graduate of Keyser High School. He also was a graduate of Alderson-Broaddus University in Philippi, WV and received his Master's Degree in Social Work and Theology from Regent University in Virginia. He was formerly employed as an adjunct professor. Scott was a compassionate, caring individual who spent many years advocating for the poor.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his son, Luke Alexander Dixon of Moorefield, WV; two brothers, David Paul Dixon of Cumberland, MD and Christopher Dixon of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Kim Dixon Aikman of Keyser and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Union Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1614 Cumberland, MD 21502.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Dixon's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020