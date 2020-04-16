Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Scott Dixon


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Scott Dixon Obituary
FROSTBURG - James Scott Dixon, 58, of Frostburg, MD, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Born on February 5, 1952 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of Patricia Ann (Kalbaugh) Dixon Bosley of Burlington, WV and the late Paul William Dixon of Elk Garden, WV.
Scott, as he was known to family and friends, was a 1980 graduate of Keyser High School. He also was a graduate of Alderson-Broaddus University in Philippi, WV and received his Master's Degree in Social Work and Theology from Regent University in Virginia. He was formerly employed as an adjunct professor. Scott was a compassionate, caring individual who spent many years advocating for the poor.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his son, Luke Alexander Dixon of Moorefield, WV; two brothers, David Paul Dixon of Cumberland, MD and Christopher Dixon of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Kim Dixon Aikman of Keyser and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Union Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1614 Cumberland, MD 21502.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Dixon's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -