PIEDMONT - James William Smith, age 70, peacefully entered his eternal, Heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with his son and granddaughter by his side, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Born May 20, 1950, in Piedmont, WV, he was the son of the late Joseph & Bessie Helen Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Fredericka "Ricki" Smith, brothers Douglas "Rootzie" Smith and Charles "Peter" Smith, sister Bessie Louise Wildman, brother-in-law Ernie Ebert, sisters-in-law Gail Smith and Eleanor Smith, and nephew Michael Wayne Wildman.

Jim was a 1969 graduate of Piedmont High School where he played basketball and was on the 1966 WV Class A State championship team. He was employed at Moran Coal Company until he retired in 2004.

He attended Mt. Zion Church and loved worshipping with his family. He was a member of the Headsville Countryside Ruritan Club and the Vietnam Veterans Association. He was a proud US Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

Jim was a blessing to any who knew him. He loved to entertain and always had a smile and a joke to share. He has resided with his son, Justin and family for the past 6 ½ years. He loved spending time with his granddaughters who were his world.

He is survived by his son and family with whom he resided, James "Justin" Smith & wife Karen of Keyser, WV and son Brad William Smith & wife Elizabeth of Las Vegas, NV and granddaughters, Aubrey Joy Smith and Averi Janae Smith of Keyser, WV. Also surviving are stepsons whom he also raised, Michael Paxton and Jason Paxton and step grandchildren, Samantha Paxton, Mia Mowrey, Trae Paxton & Jacie Lynn Paxton and step great-grandchildren, Eli Daugherty & Carmella Cessare.

Jim was blessed with a large, close, fun-loving family. He is survived by brothers Buck Smith and companion Brenda Sidley, Curt Smith & wife Angela and Gary Smith & wife Sue; sisters Dottie Cangianelli & husband Tom, Sheila DiUbaldo & husband Steve, and Kathleen Ebert. He was also blessed with 2 bonus grandsons, Lane & Spencer Metcalf. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored, along with many good friends.

At his request, he will be cremated.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Boal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





