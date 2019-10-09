|
|
PRINCETON, N.J. - Jan Yvonne Pierce, 64, of Princeton, New Jersey, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Thursday, October 4, 2019 at the University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro.
Born on April 12, 1955 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late John Lewis and Wyndola (Smith) Saunders.
Surviving is her daughter, Amanda Carwyn Pierce of Princeton; five brothers, John L. Saunders, Jr. and wife Sylvia of Fredericksburg, VA, Kirk D. Saunders and wife Camela of Cumberland, MD, Maynard J. Saunders and wife Carolyn of Keyser, Mitchell Eric Saunders of Keyser and Thomas Lee Sanders and wife Beatrice of Woodbury, MN; two sisters, Karen Faye Redman and husband Arthur of Keyser and Tisha Lynn Jacquet and husband Jeff of Canton, OH; nieces and nephews, Tiffene Cheeks, John Saunders, III, Keely Saunders, Benjamin Saunders, Lia Saunders, Josh Redman, James Redman, Christopher Redman, Brent Redman, Hannah Saunders and Nehemiah Saunders.
Jan was a loving mother and sister and she loved her ministry.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Grace United Methodist Church, Keyser, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bishop Henderson Wheeler, Rev. John Saunders, Jr. and Rev. Darnell Allen officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Jan's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2019