|
|
WESTERNPORT – Janet (Schaefer) LeFew, 87, of Westernport, MD, died in the Blue Ridge Hospice Center, Winchester, VA on January 2, 2020 with family members present.
Born on August 10, 1932 in Hanover, PA, she grew up in Westminster, MD, and was raised by her mother Helen Glass and grandparents, George and Edith Schaefer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris W. LeFew on Jan. 12, 2018, after 67 years of marriage.
She graduated from Westminster High School in 1949 and attended Towson Teacher's College. She was working at Western Maryland College when she met her husband, Harris, and they married in 1951.
Janet was an avid bowler and participated for almost 58 years. She started bowling at the Devon Club in Luke in 1959 and continued bowling in leagues with her friends at the Bowler in LaVale, until just a few years ago. One of Janet's pastimes was watching bluebirds and hummingbirds in her yard. She was truly dedicated to raising her three sons, rarely missing any of their many sporting events. She enjoyed playing cards whether it was with the family or with her local bridge club. Janet also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Beta Eta Chapter.
Janet is survived by her brother, James Head and wife, Mary, of Westminster, MD; and her three sons: Bryan and wife, Deb, of Winchester, VA; Bruce and wife, Donna, of Franklin, TN; and Jim and wife Susan, of Charleston, WV. Her five grandchildren: Nathan, Meagan, Sara, Laura and Amber; and eight great-grandchildren: Bridget, Caitlin, Jack, Thad, Owen, River, Asher, and Willa; and many nieces and nephews and close friends.
She is also survived by brother-in-law, Ret. Lt Col. Charles F. LeFew and wife Mernette, of Davenport, FL; sister-in-law, Rebecca McLachlan, of El Cajon, CA;
She leaves behind the joy of her heart, her and Harry's beloved beagle, Josie, who will reside with members of Janet's family.
Friends and family will be received at the Fredlock Funeral Home, 31 Jones St. in Piedmont WV on Sunday Jan.19, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM with the Rev. Hal Atkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials for Janet be directed to the Allegany County Animal Shelter, 716 Furnace St, Cumberland, MD 21502, or to the animal rescue of your choice.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at the family plot at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.Fredlockfh.com .
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020