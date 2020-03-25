Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Jasper James Mongold


2019 - 2020
Jasper James Mongold Obituary
KEYSER - Jasper James Mongold, 7 months, of N. Church Street, Keyser, WV, went to be an angel on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home.
Born on August 18, 2019 in Florence, SC, he was the son of David James Mongold and Savanna Cathaline Ritchie of Keyser.
Jasper was preceded in death by his paternal great grandfather, David "Goose" Mongold; his maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Mary Lewis and a great aunt, China Lin Shriver.
Surviving, in addition to his parents are his paternal grandparents, Samantha Shriver and Arthur James Mongold, both of Keyser; maternal grandparents, Matthew Ritchie and wife Catherine of Florida and Mary Lewis of Keyser; paternal great-grandparents, Mark Shriver and Linda Bonner, both of Fort Ashby, WV; maternal great-grandparents, Marvin and Toby Ritchie of Keyser and a paternal great-great grandmother, Patricia Streett of Fort Ashby. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Ciana Lockett, Anthony Lockett, Jr., Skylar Ritchie, Adam Dunn, Matthew Dunn, Emily Mongold and Jacob Mongold and great aunts and uncles, Mark Shriver, II, Heidi and Marvin Ritchie and Amanda and Mike Heavener and many other extended and loving family members.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services at this time.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Jasper's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020
