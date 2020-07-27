AUGUSTA – Jean (Rodeheaver) Biser, 83, of Idle Hollow Lane, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 4, 1937 in Cumberland, Maryland she was a daughter of the late Charles and Iva (Summerland) Rodeheaver.
Jean graduated from Bruce High School class of 1956 and was a retired Day Care worker. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Keyser.
Surviving are her husband, Forrest Oliver Biser, Jr.; her children, Kathy Cook of Augusta, Tammy Trenter of New Creek, Jeff Biser of Fredericksburg, VA and David Biser of Goldsboro, NC; her brothers, Dennis Rodeheaver of Keyser and Richard Rodeheaver of Vermilion, OH and her sisters, Janet Glass of Lorain, OH and Linda Rodeheaver-Wilson of Keyser. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Second Baptist Church, Limestone Road, Keyser, WV on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Samuel Biser officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to service.
Private family committal services will be held at a later date in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be left for the family after Jean's obituary at Markwoodfuneralhome.com