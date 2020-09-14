KEYSER - Jeanette A. Boyce, 77, of Maple Sugar Lane, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on August 24, 1943 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Donald R. Saville, Sr. and Mary (Adams) Saville. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Leon H. Boyce on April 4, 2002; a great-granddaughter, Elaina Berg and two brothers-in-law, Ronald Tasker and Nelson Boyce and his wife Wanda.
Mrs. Boyce was a 1961 graduate of Piedmont High School and attended Potomac State College. She was employed for 25 years at the Potomac Valley Hospital in the housekeeping department and also with the dietary department with the Mineral County Board of Education and as an operator with the former C & P Telephone Company. She also was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Keyser and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mountainside Marine Corps Detachment.
Surviving are her daughters, Kelly A. Fincham and Mary Beth Sutherland, both of Keyser; six grandchildren, Matthew Greenwald and wife Nikki, Kaitlin Berg and husband John, Zachary Fincham, Gabrielle Sutherland and boyfriend Tyler, Shyloe Marker and husband Dylan and Cheyenne Ganoe and husband John and 10 great-grandchildren, Jade and Jayme Greenwald, John, Trinity, Jackson, Gabriel and Amelia Berg, Hunter and Bryson Ganoe and Raelyn Marker. Also surviving are her two brothers, Donald R. Saville, Jr. and wife Becky and James J. Saville and wife Rhonda, all of Keyser; two sisters, Mary Lane Tasker of Keyser and Karen Miller and husband Russ of Piedmont, WV and several nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Boyce's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Private inurnment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
