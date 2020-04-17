Home

Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Jeanne (Paugh) Edwards


1937 - 2020
Jeanne (Paugh) Edwards Obituary
BURLINGTON - Jeanne (Paugh) Edwards, 82, of See View Drive, Burlington, WV, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on June 20, 1937 in Elk Garden, WV, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Freda (Sherwood) Paugh. She also was preceded in death by her husband, John P. "Jack" Edwards on March 15, 2001; two sisters, her twin, Jeanette Dualan and Mary Harvey and a brother, Elmer Paugh, Jr.
Surviving is her daughter, Bette Jane Sachetti and husband Joe of Finksburg, MD; a sister, Janet Asbury of Randallstown, MD; three grandchildren, Joseph Sachetti III,Jill Bucolo and Jonathan Sachetti and six great-grandchildren. She was also an aunt to Melody, Lorna, Jeneen and Levy Elegino, Carol, Brenda and Alan Dualan, Elvis and Frank Harvey, Linda Darnell and Jill Ravesncroft and a grand aunt to their children and best friend to Nancy Ford, Ava McRobie, Cheryl Cosner and Ruth and Denny Taketa.
She will be sadly missed and always remembered in our hearts.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation and services will be limited to family and close friends. The service will be available on the Smith Funeral Home website or on a recorded DVD for those who cannot attend.
Interment will be in the Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Edwards' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net as well as submitting a special memory directly to her daughter at 1925 Strawberry Drive, Finksburg, MD 21048.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020
