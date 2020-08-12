KEYSER - Jeremy Scott Garlitz, 45, of Keyser, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Med Star Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, MD after a 16 year struggle due to a motorcycle accident in which his wife, Ashley, lost her life.
Born on July 2, 1975 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of Timothy F. and Rheta Darlene (Williamson) Garlitz of Keyser. He was preceded in death by his wife Ashley Jean (Harr) Garlitz on May 1, 2004 and by all of his grandparents; Rev. James C. and Edna Grace Williamson and Rev. Lloyd Charles and Dorothy Elizabeth Garlitz.
Jeremy was a 1993 graduate of Keyser High School and attended Potomac State College for one year. Before the motorcycle accident, Jeremy had great aspirations of becoming a minister of the Gospel and going on missionary trips. But sadly, that was not to be. He was a member of the Bonnieview Ministries and loved hunting and fishing. He also was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed reading.
Jeremy was employed at Domino's Pizza up until after his accident. He was "Manager of the Year" several years. He worked for Mike Clise during his years there. Mike was not only his boss but an awesome friend and so good to Jeremy during his rehab.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are one daughter, Chasity Dawn Mostoller and husband Logan and a son, Jeremy Scott Garlitz, II, all of Keyser; two brothers, James Adam Garlitz of Los Angeles, CA and his daughter Brittany of Martinsburg, WV and Gerard Mengang and wife Joelle and their children, Joshua and Gayle of Lake Wylie, SC; a sister, JoLia Nicole Zimmerman and husband Roger and their children, Josiah and Ella Grace of Keyser; his mothers-in-law and father-in-law, Bonnie Harr and David and Connie Harr, all of Keyser; and a brother-in-law, Joel Harr and wife Karen and their children, Brayden, Evelyn and Jackson.
Friends may call at the Bonnieview Ministries, Penny Lane, Keyser, on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Bonnieview Ministries on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Fazzalore, Rev. Daniel Garlitz and Rev. Roger Zimmerman, Jr. officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Jeremy's funeral service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Jeremy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.