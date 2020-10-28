1/
Jerry D. Sisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYSER - Jerry D. Sisler, 75, of Carroll Avenue, Keyser, formerly of Manassas, VA, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at the home of his sister in New Creek, WV while under the care of Grant Memorial Hospice.
Born on July 29, 1945 in Morgantown, WV, he was a son of the late Harold D. and Wilda H. (McNemar) Sisler. 
Mr. Sisler was employed as a custodian with the Fairfax County, VA School System for 29 years and then went on to work in the same capacity at Merriwood Estates in Harrisonburg, VA for another 20 years.
Surviving is his brother, Stephen Sisler of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Shirley Hott of New Creek and Linda Grissom of Strasburg, VA and a number of nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Hakes officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Knobley Memorial Gardens, New Creek, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Sisler's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved