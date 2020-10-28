KEYSER - Jerry D. Sisler, 75, of Carroll Avenue, Keyser, formerly of Manassas, VA, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at the home of his sister in New Creek, WV while under the care of Grant Memorial Hospice.
Born on July 29, 1945 in Morgantown, WV, he was a son of the late Harold D. and Wilda H. (McNemar) Sisler.
Mr. Sisler was employed as a custodian with the Fairfax County, VA School System for 29 years and then went on to work in the same capacity at Merriwood Estates in Harrisonburg, VA for another 20 years.
Surviving is his brother, Stephen Sisler of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Shirley Hott of New Creek and Linda Grissom of Strasburg, VA and a number of nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Hakes officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Knobley Memorial Gardens, New Creek, WV.
