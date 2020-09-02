KEYSER - Jerry Thomas Simpson, 83, of Horseshoe Road, Keyser, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser.
Born on September 17, 1937 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late George Philip and Lula Virginia (Simpson) Simpson. He also was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Regina (Paugh) Simpson on May 4, 2011; two brothers, his twin, Gerald and George Simpson and three sisters, Mary Moorehead, Betty Snyder and Faye Betson.
Mr. Simpson was retired from Kessel Lumber after 27 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being in the woods.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra Kesner and husband Robert of Telford, TN and Connie Simpson of Keyser; a son, Rocky "Jake" Simpson of Keyser; three brothers, Richard, Ralph and Wilbur Simpson, all of Keyser and seven sisters, Mildred Ritchie, Martha Rayner, Carolyn Ritchie, Marion Moorehead, Thelma Moorehead and Angela Benson all of Keyser and Elma Myers of York, PA. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Kaytlin Cole of Westernport, MD and Colleen Cloyd of Limestone, TN; his greatest joys, his seven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jack, Shyanne, Aden, Makayla, Olivia and Emma and two special little friends, Sophie Bowers and Zoey Huffman.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Simpson's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.