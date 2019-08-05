|
|
KEYSER - Jessie Lee Fike, 94 years, 4 months and 24 days, a resident at Piney Valley went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 3, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Born March 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Russie M. Channell. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank T. Fike; her siblings, Marie Bolyard, Wilda Ware, Glenn Channell, Willard Channell, Gale Channell, Georgie Channell and Beryl Barr; and her grandson Brant G. Kitzmiller and his wife, Tessia Kitzmiller.
Jessie was a member of the Westernport Church of the Brethren. She served many soup and salad lunches at the church. She was very proud of her salad bar set-up with her friend, Mary Lou Metcalfe.
Jessie retired from Westvaco after 41 years in the finishing department working with her friend, Marge "Ash" Ashby.
She was a member of the Victory Post Auxiliary. She enjoyed her time spent serving dinners and cherished the friendships she made over the years. Jessie was a proud member of the Red Hat Society- the Heartland Hillbillies. In July 2006, Sheila Golden appointed her the one and only Queen of the society. She served as past President of the Resident Council at Heartland. Jessie was a selfless volunteer, she was always cheering up her fellow roommates at Piney Valley with her infamous jokes. Each month in the Piney Valley newsletter, there was a "Jokes by Jessie" column. Jessie always said that God put her in the nursing home to cheer people up, she was determined to make a difference.
She was a proud American, she loved the flag and was very patriotic. Jessie loved her family. She was all about her immediate family, the lake family, the Piney Valley family and the Piedmont neighborhood family, where she was Mom to all. Jessie always hoped that her legacy of love, caring and compassion towards other residents, as well as the staff will carry on after her at her "home", room 214, at Piney Valley.
Jessie is survived by her two children, Beverly Kitzmiller and husband, Lewis of New Creek and Bob Fike and wife, Leslie of Piedmont. Lovingly known as "GaGa," she is survived by her grandchildren, Lewis Kitzmiller II and wife, Carrie of Keyser and Ashley Kitzmiller and her wife, Nicole of Oakland, MD; her great grandchildren, Abigail Opel, Brant T. Kitzmiller, Gregory Kitzmiller, Reagan Kitzmiller, Kaleb Kitzmiller, Trey Kitzmiller, Taylor Kitzmiller-Bosley, Eli Kitzmiller; and her great-great granddaughter, Caroline Ruff. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Gift and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Westernport Church of the Brethren on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kris Lengel officiating.
Interment will be in Philos Cemetery, Westernport, MD.
Pallbearers will be Doug Feaster, John "JR" Smith, Kip Price, Lewis Kitzmiller II, Brant T. Kitzmiller, Gregory Kitzmiller, Kaleb Kitzmiller, Trey Kitzmiller and Eli Kitzmiller. Honorary pallbearers will be Francis Bradley, Phil Mele, Dale Feaster, Bernie Fazenbaker and Mark Carpenter.
Jessie's family would like to especially thank the staff at Heartland and Piney Valley that cared for her for 17 years. Also, the doctors, nurses and staff at the WMHS 5th floor High Level Care that were so compassionate towards her and her care while she was at the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Piney Valley Volunteer Auxiliary.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019