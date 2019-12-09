|
|
BURLINGTON - Jo Ann Rohrbaugh, 73, of Cambria Lane, Burlington, WV, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence.
Born on March 15, 1946 in Burlington, WV, she was a daughter of the late George W. Dolly, Sr. and Nida Mae Dolly. She also was preceded in death by a son, Douglas J. Rohrbaugh; two sisters, Eula McConnell and Mernie Schultz and three brothers, infant Carl and Henry and Walter Dolly.
Mrs. Rohrbaugh was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker whose family meant everything to her. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Burlington and the Burlington Ruritan Club. She enjoyed crocheting and giving away the treasures that she crafted.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Raymond E. Rohrbaugh; her children, Willard E. Rohrbaugh and wife Jennifer of Burlington and Lisa A. Hesse and husband Charles of Maysville, WV; four grandchildren, Cassandra Lynn Gump and husband Levi, Philip Earl Rohrbaugh, Samantha A. Hesse and Matthew J. Hesse and two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Hudson Gump. Also surviving are two brothers, Ralph Dolly of Burlington and George W. Dolly, Jr. and wife Frances of New Creek, WV and six sisters, Betty Dove of Louisiana, Mary Ritchie and husband Gorman of Dillsburg, PA, Ruby McConnell of Altoona, PA, Joy Davey of Augusta, WV, Katherine Dent of Purgitsville, WV and Ruth Funkhouser and husband Ted of Baker, WV as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Rohrbaugh's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019