|
|
New Creek, WV – JoAnn G. Whisner, 65, of New Creek, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at WV University Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born April 6, 1954 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the Late Robert and Elizabeth (Hersh) Taylor. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Lane; two brothers, Bob and Harry Taylor and a sister, Bonnie Jordan.
She was a homemaker, a graduate of Allegany High School and a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Roger H. Whisner, her two daughters, Sarah E. Morris and husband, Bradley of Felton, Delaware and Britney Whisner of Capon Bridge, WV; her siblings, Lois Mohler, Ruth Miller and husband Bill, Patricia Anderson, Carylon Shaffer and husband John, Elizabeth Perch and husband Robert and Diana Hartman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Taylor Morris, Katelyn Morris and Jack Morris and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Whisner.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday at 2 pm with Pastors Bill Miller and Earl Williams officiating.
Interment will follow in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of JoAnn G. Whisner to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Condolences may be sent to the family after JoAnn's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, 2020