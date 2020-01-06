Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Whisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn G. Whisner


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn G. Whisner Obituary




New Creek, WV – JoAnn G. Whisner, 65, of New Creek, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at WV University Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born April 6, 1954 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the Late Robert and Elizabeth (Hersh) Taylor. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Lane; two brothers, Bob and Harry Taylor and a sister, Bonnie Jordan.
She was a homemaker, a graduate of Allegany High School and a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Roger H. Whisner, her two daughters, Sarah E. Morris and husband, Bradley of Felton, Delaware and Britney Whisner of Capon Bridge, WV; her siblings, Lois Mohler, Ruth Miller and husband Bill, Patricia Anderson, Carylon Shaffer and husband John, Elizabeth Perch and husband Robert and Diana Hartman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Taylor Morris, Katelyn Morris and Jack Morris and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Whisner.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday at 2 pm with Pastors Bill Miller and Earl Williams officiating.
Interment will follow in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of JoAnn G. Whisner to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Condolences may be sent to the family after JoAnn's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -