KEYSER - John E. "Jack" Atkinson, Jr., 75, of Keyser, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospital in the presence of his family.
Born on July 9, 1943 in Keyser, he was the son of the late John E. Atkinson, Sr. and Catherine "Kitty" (O'Brien) Atkinson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Atkinson.
Jack was a Retired Engineer from the CSX, a former member of the 201st. West Virginia Guard and Catholic by Faith. He graduated from St. Peter's High School, Class of 1961 and attended Potomac State College and West Virginia University. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #662, Keyser and a life time member of Victory Post #155 American Legion, Westernport and of the National Railroad Transportation Union.
Surviving are his wife, Donna M. (Wolfe) Atkinson; his two daughters, Kelli Kasmier and partner Terry "Buck" Cain and Barbara Tuel; his grandchildren, Mary Kate Kasmier and partner Colton Courtney, Alexis Kesner, Hunter Kasmier and partner Brianna Chappell and Ashton Tuel and his brother, William James Atkinson and wife Pat. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Kenny Wolfe and wife Sandra; his aunt, Sally Biggs and his nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with Fr. Binoy Thomas, CST officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery, Keyser.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019