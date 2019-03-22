|
KEYSER - John Howard "Skip" Burns Sr., 85, of 5191 Headsville Road, Keyser, WV passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence.
Born January 15 , 1934, Skip was a 1953 graduate from Keyser High School. He was a member of the United States Army, a former milk carrier for Royal Dairy in Keyser, and later retired from Luke Paper mill from Machine Coating.
Skip was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and dog, cutting fire wood, watching the wildlife, and riding his side by side around the farm. Skip had a contagious smile and laugh that filled the room.
He is now reunited with the love of his life after 14 long years. He was a dearly loved father, father-in-law, brother, pap, and friend who will deeply be missed.
Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Peggy (Messick) Burns; father, Howard B. Burns; mother, Virginia (Mongold) Rolon; in-laws, Phillip and Dorothy (Cosner) Messick, and a half-brother, Robert "Bobby" Burns.
Surviving are his beloved dog, BOCO; two sons, John "JB" Burns Jr. and wife Joyce of Sanford, NC, and Joseph "Joe" Burns and fiancé Kathy of Keyser, WV; step mother, Ruth Leland of Robbinsville, NC; brother Willard "Dick" Burns and wife Merle of Keyser, WV; two sisters, Yolanda Phillips and husband Allen of Broadway, VA, and Joan Gulick of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren, Shannon Burns of Wilmington, NC, Cory Burns of Burlington, WV, and Carly (Burns) Wilson and husband Nick of Keyser, WV; two great-grandchildren, Daniel Shoemaker and Trulee Burns of Burlington, WV; special neighbors, Doug and Kim Rinard of Keyser, WV, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may gather for viewing at Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. Funeral to follow with the Rev. Sonny Dodds officiating at Burlington Chapel.
Interment will be held at Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Burns' obituary at [email protected].
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019