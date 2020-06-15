KEYSER - John M. Hall, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg.
Born on January 13, 1939 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Jacob and Edna Grace (Rotruck) Hall. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1956 to 1960 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 1999 with 24 years of service. He also retired from Westvaco as a Machine Tender after 40 years.
John was a member of Mountainside Marine Detachment 1071, The Devil Dogs, Boyce Houser Post 41 American Legion and VFW Post 6775 Queen's Point and Keyser Trinity Lutheran Church.
A devoted and loving husband, father, and pappy. He cherished the times he had with his family. He was a gracious and giving person that dedicated his entire life to helping and giving to people that were in need. John will be missed deeply by so many people.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Joan D. (Hager) Hall, his two daughters, Denise Woodson of Keyser and Johanna Lillard and husband Joseph of Leesburg, VA and his four grandchildren, Brooke Lillard, Sabrina Lillard, Bridget Lillard and Dylan Woodson.
A burial service and interment will be held in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 am with the Reverend Sally L. Bartling and Gary Cannon officiating.
All guests are required to wear masks and exercise social distancing at all times.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by U.S. National Marine Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left for the family after John's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Born on January 13, 1939 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Jacob and Edna Grace (Rotruck) Hall. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1956 to 1960 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 1999 with 24 years of service. He also retired from Westvaco as a Machine Tender after 40 years.
John was a member of Mountainside Marine Detachment 1071, The Devil Dogs, Boyce Houser Post 41 American Legion and VFW Post 6775 Queen's Point and Keyser Trinity Lutheran Church.
A devoted and loving husband, father, and pappy. He cherished the times he had with his family. He was a gracious and giving person that dedicated his entire life to helping and giving to people that were in need. John will be missed deeply by so many people.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Joan D. (Hager) Hall, his two daughters, Denise Woodson of Keyser and Johanna Lillard and husband Joseph of Leesburg, VA and his four grandchildren, Brooke Lillard, Sabrina Lillard, Bridget Lillard and Dylan Woodson.
A burial service and interment will be held in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 am with the Reverend Sally L. Bartling and Gary Cannon officiating.
All guests are required to wear masks and exercise social distancing at all times.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by U.S. National Marine Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left for the family after John's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.