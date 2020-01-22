|
NEW CREEK, WV – John P. Coffman, 85, of New Creek, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
Born on May 25, 1934 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Guy and Sally Coffman. John was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Hazel (Whetzel) Coffman and his sister, Annalees Coffman.
John graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1953 and was a retired Carman for the CSX Railroad. He was a devoted member of the Assumption Catholic Church, the K of C Council 10545 and a member of the United Transportation Union of the Railroad. John was a craftsman and an artist, whom enjoy painting landscapes. He loved nature and the outdoors, watching and feeding his birds and squirrels.
Surviving are his children, John P. Coffman, II and wife Barbara (Twigg) of Keyser, Cindy Alt and husband James of Keyser and Susan Helmick and husband Allan of New Creek; his six grandchildren, John P. Coffman, III, Sally Maybury, Jenny Cole, Cathy Fleming, Laura Costello and Emily Simpson. He is also survived by his twelve great-grandchildren, Celia and Evelyn Cole, James and Tess Maybury, Ben and Hazel Marie Fleming, Liam and Lily Coffman, Hayden and Hazel Elizabeth Costello and Charlotte and Vivian Simpson.
Special thanks to his care providers, Patty, Sheila and Trina of the Potomac Valley Hospice, Herm and Tootie Shears, and the Cardiac Rehab Department at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Friends will be received at Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Assumption Catholic Church, 34 James Street, Keyser, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Binoy Thomas, CST as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint Thomas Cemetery, Keyser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of John Coffman to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family after Mr. Coffman's obituary www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020