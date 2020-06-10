RAWLINGS, MD - John Richard Purdy, Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Born on March 29, 1938 in Luke, MD at his grandmother's house, he was the son of the late M. Janet (Smith) and John Purdy, II. He is also preceded in death by his son, John Purdy, IV and his sister, Sue Niland.
He was a graduate of Keyser High School, Class of 1957, attended Potomac State College and served in the Army INF OPN and Intel Spec. with the Seweinfort Germany 3rd Division. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Keyser and former member of Cumberland Country Club.
John was the co-owner of Jan-Jon Liquors with his wife, whom he met at the Blue Jay in Keyser. When not working he enjoyed golfing, driving through car lots and winning multiple championships at Mill Creek and the Polish Pines. He also enjoyed being a ranger at 4 Sisters. His nick name was Pork Chop on the course because he stayed right in the center cut. He had 4 hole-in-ones. John was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Donna Sue (Kephart) Purdy who care for him; a son, Terrance Purdy; daughter, Sonia Dressman and husband Brent of Cresaptown, MD; five grandchildren, John, Jenna, Kelsey, Heather, Devin and Colin; one great-granddaughter, Avaline; brother-in-law, Jeffery Hannas and wife Pam of PA; cousins and his fur buddies, Bentley and Lola.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Veterans Administration and Comfort Keepers.
Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John R. Purdy, Jr. to a charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be left for the family after John's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.