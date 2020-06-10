John Richard Purdy Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAWLINGS, MD - John Richard Purdy, Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Born on March 29, 1938 in Luke, MD at his grandmother's house, he was the son of the late M. Janet (Smith) and John Purdy, II. He is also preceded in death by his son, John Purdy, IV and his sister, Sue Niland.
He was a graduate of Keyser High School, Class of 1957, attended Potomac State College and served in the Army INF OPN and Intel Spec. with the Seweinfort Germany 3rd Division. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Keyser and former member of Cumberland Country Club.
John was the co-owner of Jan-Jon Liquors with his wife, whom he met at the Blue Jay in Keyser. When not working he enjoyed golfing, driving through car lots and winning multiple championships at Mill Creek and the Polish Pines. He also enjoyed being a ranger at 4 Sisters. His nick name was Pork Chop on the course because he stayed right in the center cut. He had 4 hole-in-ones. John was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Donna Sue (Kephart) Purdy who care for him; a son, Terrance Purdy; daughter, Sonia Dressman and husband Brent of Cresaptown, MD; five grandchildren, John, Jenna, Kelsey, Heather, Devin and Colin; one great-granddaughter, Avaline; brother-in-law, Jeffery Hannas and wife Pam of PA; cousins and his fur buddies, Bentley and Lola.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Veterans Administration and Comfort Keepers.
Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John R. Purdy, Jr. to a charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be left for the family after John's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved