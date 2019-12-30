|
PETERSBURG - Rev. John T. Martin, Jr., 93, a resident of the Grant Nursing and Rehab Center, Petersburg, WV, formerly of Cabins, WV, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the nursing home.
Born on March 5, 1926 in Piedmont, WV, he was a son of the late John T. Martin, Sr. and Viola Etty (Bennett) Martin. He also was preceded in death by his former wife, Elizabeth (VanMeter) Martin; two daughters, Juanita Catherine Newcomb and Shirley Ann Snyder and her husband Robert; a daughter-in-law, Karen Martin; two granddaughters, Jessica Newcomb and Crystal Martin; a great-grandson, Trevor Martin; six brothers, Edward "Pete" Martin, Ralph Martin, Franklin Martin, Ernest Martin, Albert Martin and Joseph Martin and two sisters, Pansy Martin and Violet Hubbard.
Mr. Martin was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and retired from the Westvaco Luke Mill. After his retirement, he graduated from the Free Gospel Bible Institute in Export, PA in 1977 and went on to pastor several area churches.
Surviving are two sons, Donald Martin and Robert Martin and wife Jan, all of Keyser; a sister, Rose M. Pyle and husband Jeff of Burlington, WV; 10 grandchildren, Sandy Miller and husband Jimmy, Debbie Lawless, Robert Snyder, Christa Stimmitz and husband Mark, Shane DuVall, Robert Martin and Jennifer, Aaron Martin, James Miller, Casey Berg and husband Brent and Stephanie Sutton; 18 great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Christopher Miller, Josh and Hannah Lawless, Robert D. Snyder, II and Timmy and Sydney Snyder, Juston and Haydon Stimmitz, Courtney DuVall, Kameron, Abbey, Zoey, Destiny and Isabella Martin, Brooke Martin, Kayla Newcomb and Austin Ravenscroft and one great-great grandchild, Elizabeth Rae Martin.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be in the Mineral Baptist Cemetery, Keyser. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Rev. Martin's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020