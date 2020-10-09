KEYSER - John William Strother II, 73, of Keyser, WV, "Gone, happy to be with old friends from a place far away." John was surrounded by his loving family when he departed this earth on October 7, 2020.
Born June 19, 1947, in Keyser, WV, John was the son of the late John William Strother I. and Helen Virginia (Malcolm) Strother. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years: Connie D. (Ellis) Strother, and a brother: Joseph Franklin Strother I.
John attended Bruce High School and being a true patriot, he joined the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and fought in the 25th Infantry. John was a welder by trade.
John loved his whole family, but his grandchildren held a very special place in his heart, known to them as Grandy. He also loved the great outdoors, motorcycles, and making people grin or blush. He was a unique soul that will always be missed by those that knew and loved him.
John is survived by his children: Sherry P. Strother; John W. Strother III, and wife Crystal; Joseph F. Strother II; and Steven L. Strother II and wife, Michelle. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Derek T. Mayhew and wife, Amanda; Alyssa C. Strother; Haley M. Strother; Connie M. Strother; Jayden M. Strother; Elijah John Strother; Jordan M. Coble and one great-grandchild: Gage T. Mayhew. He is also survived by a special friend: Herta Tillman.
John's faithful canine companions: Little Dog and Big Dog will be cared for by his loving family.
No services are planned, per his request.
