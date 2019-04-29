|
PIEDMONT - Johnny Ray Paugh Jr. age 37 of Lyons St in Piedmont, WV passed away peacefully at his home on Friday April 26, 2019 surrounded by the people he loved most, his wife Shanita and children Tiana and Johnathan.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1981 at Oakland, Md to John and Penny (Lee) Paugh of Kitzmiller, MD.
Johnny loved two things in life, his family and the Washington Redskins. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him would be hard pressed to find a bad thing to say about him. He was loved by all who knew him
Johnny was a 2000 graduate of Southern High School and was employed at the Corsa Coal Company in Grantsville, MD prior to being diagnosed with cancer. He was a member of the Bruce Outreach in Westernport.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Shanita (Twyman) Paugh and his two children Tiana Valerie and Johnathan Phillip Paugh at home, and special niece Nampryo Cartwright of Piedmont. His parents, Jonny Ray Paugh Sr and Penny (Lee) Paugh of Kitzmiller. His paternal grandfather Ray Paugh of Texas. He is also survived by his two sisters; Virginia Paugh of Kitzmiller, MD and Ellen Hershman and husband Casey of Keyser, WV, and his sisters-in-law, Sade Twyman Key and husband William of Piedmont, Shayla Watkins Cartwright and husband Jerry Matthew Cartwright of Piedmont, Lillian Shontell Twyman of Portsmouth, VA; a brother-in-law Phillip Mark Twyman Jr of Charlotte NC, his father-in-law Phillip Mark Twyman of Piedmont and his best friend Steven Mills of Barton, MD. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; Cody O'Brien, Randall (RJ)Harless, Kendrick Neal, Kaylee and Jayden Hershman, Kaleb Twyman Buxton, Octavius Cartwright, Evan, Ian and Elijah Key.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Lorraine Ellen Tasker Simms and Harry Sims of Kitzmiller, and his maternal grandparents, John W. Lee Jr. and Francis Lee of Oakland, MD and his mother-in-law Valerie Twyman of Piedmont.
In accordance to his wishes he is being cremated and a celebration of his life and homegoing will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Bruce Outreach Center in Westernport, MD at 1 p.m. with Pastors Steffen Carr, Jack Harrison and David Cowen officiating.
The Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www/Fredlock fh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019